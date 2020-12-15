Chile's Codelco reaches advance labor deal with unions at Ventanas smelter and refinery

SANTIAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-owned Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, said Tuesday it had reached a labor agreement ahead of schedule with two unions from its key Ventanas smelter and refinery.

The 36-month agreements with its Union 1 and Turnados Union enter into force in February and May, respectively. The company agreed to signing bonuses worth $2,300, but did not increase worker’s salaries.

The miner said the agreement was noteworthy given the trying conditions of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Codelco largely maintained production amid the COVID-19 outbreak by reducing staff, adjusting schedules and temporarily shelving projects at the pandemic’s peak. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Richard Chang)