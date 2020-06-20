Chile's Codelco says to suspend northern construction projects due to pandemic

SANTIAGO, June 20 (Reuters) - Chile’s state-controlled Codelco copper miner said on Saturday it will suspend construction projects in the northern part of the country and try to maintain production at its Chuquicamata mine while staffing the operation with local personnel.

The company issued a statement saying its was taking the measures to guard against the spread of the coronavirus after the government reported an increase in virus-related deaths earlier on Saturday. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)