Chile's Pinera taps businessman Benavides as Codelco chairman

SANTIAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera named Juan Benavides, a former chief executive officer of Chile retail leader Falabella, as chairman of the board of directors at Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, the government said on Friday.

Benavides, a well-known Santiago businessman, served until Friday as chairman at Chilean private pension fund manager AFP Habitat.

The 60-year old Benavides had led Falabella, one of Latin America's largest retailers, whose operations include department stores, supermarkets, malls and financial services.