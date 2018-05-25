FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 25, 2018 / 6:27 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Chile's Pinera taps businessman Benavides as Codelco chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera named Juan Benavides, a former chief executive officer of Chile retail leader Falabella, as chairman of the board of directors at Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, the government said on Friday.

Benavides, a well-known Santiago businessman, served until Friday as chairman at Chilean private pension fund manager AFP Habitat.

The 60-year old Benavides had led Falabella, one of Latin America’s largest retailers, whose operations include department stores, supermarkets, malls and financial services. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.