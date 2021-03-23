Workers at Antofagasta's Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile accept contract offer

SANTIAGO, March 23 (Reuters) - Workers at Antofagasta’s Los Pelambres copper mine in Chile have accepted a contract offer and abandoned the threat of a strike, the union said on Tuesday.

Members of the union voted 70.65% in favor and 29.35% against accepting the contract offer, union secretary Luis Silva said.

Los Pelambres produced 372,100 tonnes of copper in 2020, equivalent to around 6% of top copper producer Chile’s total output. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing)