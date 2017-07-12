FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Chile's Collahuasi copper mine cuts 115 jobs
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 10:14 PM / a month ago

Chile's Collahuasi copper mine cuts 115 jobs

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chilean copper mine Collahuasi, a joint venture of Anglo American and Glencore, said on Wednesday it will cut 115 jobs, including executives, as part of a plan to boost efficiency amid low prices for the metal.

Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, said in a statement that its staff had been structured when the mine was planning an expansion that never came about, necessitating the cutbacks.

"Under the framework of our optimization and efficiency strategy, a personnel adjustment of 115 people has begun today, including for executives, supervisors and operators," the company said in the statement.

Collahuasi had a total of 6,500 employees as of 2015, company statistics show.

The mine, which produced 506,500 tonnes of copper in 2016, had planned a significant expansion years ago but dropping prices for the metal scuttled those plans. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.