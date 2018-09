LIMA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The copper mine Collahuasi in Chile is expected to produce 545,000 tonnes of copper this year, 4 percent more than in 2017, its vice president of operations, Francisco Carvajal, told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Peru on Thursday.

Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, is located in northern Chile and is among the world’s largest copper mines. (Reporting By Marco Aquino Editing by Marguerita Choy)