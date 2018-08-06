FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 6, 2018

Union at Chile's Escondida mine preparing strike contingency plan

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The union at BHP ‘s Escondida mine in Chile, the world’s biggest copper mine, said on Monday it was preparing a strike contingency plan as it awaited a definitive company response in a dispute over a new contract.

The union said in a statement that a company representative had declined an offer to clarify management’s position on several key aspects of its contract offer by 10:00 a.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Monday.

The union said that suggested the company had no intention of offering “minimum guarantees” and it would prepare for a strike in less than 24 hours. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Aislinn Laing Editing by Paul Simao)

