SANTIAGO, July 31 (Reuters) - Chile`s environmental watchdog on Friday announced a “serious” charge against BHP’s Escondida copper mine, the world`s largest, for water misuse since 2005.

The SMA regulator said the mine had caused a sufficiently serious drop in the water table in one sector of the northern Chilean desert where it is situated that it could result in the revocation of its environmental permit, closure or a fine. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing)