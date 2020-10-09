Union at Chile´s Collahuasi copper mine confirms labor deal, strike averted

SANTIAGO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The president of the union of workers at Chile´s Collahuasi copper mine confirmed on Friday it had reached a labor deal with the mine operator, averting the risk of a strike at the sprawling deposit.

The talks at Collahuasi - a partnership between Glencore and Anglo American with Japanese firms - were widely seen as the most sensitive of 2020 in top copper producer Chile, both because of the size of the union involved and the mine´s importance to the country´s total output. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Chris Reese)