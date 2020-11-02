Lundin's Candelaria copper mine in Chile offers new deal to end strike

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile´s Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada's Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO, said on Monday it had submitted a new contract offer to a striking union in a bid to end a nearly month-long walk-off at the deposit.

Members of the “Mina” union halted activities on Oct. 8 after the talks collapsed. The two parties have since made little progress on a new deal.

The company said the union had received the offer and must vote on it by Nov. 4. The union did not respond to requests for comment.

Candelaria said in a statement it was willing “to resume dialogue in an environment of mutual respect and good faith.”

The company did not refer to the status of talks with another of its workers groups, the Candelaria Union, which also went on strike on Oct. 20.

The company did, however, note that its operations continued to be hampered by road blockades by striking workers. The company was forced to suspend its operations on Oct. 20 after negotiations on a new collective contract with the second union faltered.

Candelaria produced 111,400 tons of copper in 2019.