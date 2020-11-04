Union at Candelaria copper mine in Chile rejects new deal, strike continues

SANTIAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A union of workers at Chile´s Candelaria copper mine, owned by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp , said late Tuesday it had rejected yet another contract offer from the company and will push forward with a nearly month-long strike that has shut down the mine.

Lundin said earlier ths week it had submitted a new contract offer in a bid to end the strike, which began on October 8. A second union joined in the walk-off later in the month, forcing the mine´s closure.

“During the negotiation process, Minera Candelaria has submitted four improved offers,” the company said in a statement sent to Reuters late Tuesday. The company has alleged its operations were also being hampered by road blockades by striking workers.

“Once again we call on the leaders and members of the Mina Union to resume the dialogue to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” he added.

The union confirmed to Reuters its decision to reject the proposal and its intention to continue with the strike.

Candelaria produced 111,400 tons of copper in 2019. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Louise Heavens)