UPDATE 1-Chile monthly copper output highest in 13 years

SANTIAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s copper production touched 540,720 tonnes in November, its highest level in 13 years, as ore grades and efficient processing favored increased output in the world’s top producer of the red metal, the government said on Monday.

Copper production rose 7 percent from the same month the previous year, Chile’s national statistics agency INE said, putting it at its highest level since December 2005.

Total production between January and November reached 5.33 million tonnes, a 6 percent increase over the same period the previous year.

Chile is home to the world’s top copper miner, Codelco, as well as global miners BHP, Anglo-American, Glencore Plc and Antofagasta Minerals. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Antonio de la Jara; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)