Basic Materials
December 10, 2018 / 8:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chile Jan-Oct copper production up 6 pct on Escondida rebound -Cochilco

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Chilean copper production rose by 6 percent between January and October compared to the same period last year, reaching 4.74 million tonnes, according to the country’s copper commission Cochilco.

The rise was attributed to the stronger performance of BHP’s Escondida copper mine, the world’s largest, which this year produced 95,900 tonnes of the red metal, an increase of 47 percent due to a strike in the year-ago period. State copper miner Codelco registered a 3.4 percent drop in production from January to October to 1.45 million tonnes. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.