August 6, 2018 / 7:35 PM / in an hour

Chile ups copper production by 12 pct in first six months

Antonio De la Jara, Aislinn Laing

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chile increased its copper production to 2.83 million tonnes in the first six months of this year, a 12.3 percent gain on the same period the previous year, Chilean copper commission Cochilco said on Monday.

State-owned Codelco produced 875,300 tonnes of copper from January to June, a 2.9 percent year on year gain, while mining company Escondida, controlled by BHP, produced 647,300 tonnes, a 97.4 percent on the same period last year which saw output hampered by a lengthy strike.

Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Aislinn Laing

