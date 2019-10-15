Chile's Antofagasta reaches labor deal with supervisors at Los Pelambres copper mine

SANTIAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chile’s Antofagasta Minerals , one of the world’s top copper producers, said on Tuesday it had reached a labor agreement with a union of supervisors at its flagship Los Pelambres mine in Chile.

The newly inked 36-month contract includes a 1% hike in salaries, a signing bonus of $17,000 as well as loan incentives for workers, Antofagasta said in a statement.

The 271-affiliate guild had previously threatened to strike after failing to reach agreement with the Chilean miner.

Antofagasta in July reported a nearly 22% jump in copper output in the second quarter, helped by an expansion at the sprawling Los Pelambres mine.

In 2018, Los Pelambres production totaled 370,500 tons.