Chile´s Codelco boosts production in May, Escondida drops -state copper agency

SANTIAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Chile´s Codelco boosted its production of copper in May versus the previous year even as the coronavirus outbreak exploded in the South American nation, according to data released on Thursday by state copper agency Cochilco.

Production at Codelco - the world’s largest copper miner - rose 3% year-on-year to 144,200 tonnes.

BHP´s Escondida, the world´s largest copper mine, however, saw production in May fall 5.6% to 93,400 tonnes, the agency said.

The massive Collahuasi copper mine in northern Chile, a joint-venture between Anglo American and Glencore , saw its May production jump 40% over 2019 to 60,100 tonnes. (Reporting by Dave ; Editing by Bernadette Baum)