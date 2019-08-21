Chile's Codelco shuts down its Ventanas copper smelter for maintenance

SANTIAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chile’s Codelco, the world’s top copper producer, said on Wednesday it had shut down its Ventanas smelter along Chile’s central coast for maintenance.

The state miner said in a brief statement the facility had been closed since Monday, but gave no details on the length of the shutdown, or the impact it might have on production.

Codelco’s Ventanas facility came under scrutiny last year after more than a hundred local residents sought medical treatment for nausea and vomiting following a gas leak in the industrial zone where it operates.

The company, which recently launched a plan to reduce emissions from its smelters, has denied responsibility in the incident. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Chris Reese)