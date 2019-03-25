Chile's Codelco terminates contract with Canada's SNC-Lavalin at Chuquicamata mine

SANTIAGO, March 25 (Reuters) - Chilean state miner Codelco said on Monday it had terminated its contract with Canadian company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc at its Chuquicamata mine in northern Chile, accusing the engineering firm of failing to comply with its work commitments at the world’s largest open pit mine.

World top copper miner Codelco said the $260 million contract with SNC-Lavalin had included engineering, supply and construction operations at its copper smelting plant.