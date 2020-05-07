Chile´s top miners boost production in March -state copper agency

SANTIAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - Chile´s top copper mines ramped up production in March amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to data released on Thursday by state copper agency Cochilco, led by a sharp increase in output by state miner Codelco.

Production at Codelco - the world’s largest copper miner - rose 14.8% year over year to 147,600 tonnes. Codelco´s output jumped 4.2% to 386,600 tons in the first quarter, Cochilco said. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Dave Sherwood, editing by Chris Reese)