UPDATE 1-Chile says economy grows 2.8 pct in third quarter

SANTIAGO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s gross domestic product grew 2.8 percent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier, its lowest rate so far this year amid a slowdown in the mining sector, the central bank said on Monday.

In the previous quarter, growth was 5.4 percent.

The central bank attributed the slower rate to three fewer business days and a sluggish mining sector despite continued robust activity in all other sectors.

The central bank said domestic demand increased 4.6 percent in the third quarter versus a year earlier.

It attributed the economy's growth to a dynamic agriculture and forestry sector, personal services and to a lesser extent commerce and business services.