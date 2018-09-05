Chile central bank says July economic activity topped expectations at 3.3 pct

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity rose 3.3 percent in July from the same month a year ago, buoyed by increased activity in the service sector, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, came in just above a Reuters forecast of a 3.0 percent increase.

Compared with June, economic activity increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing)