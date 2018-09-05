FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 5, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Chile central bank says July economic activity topped expectations at 3.3 pct

Fabian Cambero

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity rose 3.3 percent in July from the same month a year ago, buoyed by increased activity in the service sector, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, came in just above a Reuters forecast of a 3.0 percent increase.

Compared with June, economic activity increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.