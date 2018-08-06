Chile economic activity rose 4.9 pct in June

SANTIAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity rose 4.9 percent in June from the same month a year ago, boosted by an uptick in manufacturing and commerce, the central bank said on Monday.

The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, came in just below a Reuters forecast of a 5.0 percent increase.

Compared with May, economic activity decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Bernadette Baum)