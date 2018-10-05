Chile economic activity up 3.2 pct y/y in August

SANTIAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity rose 3.2 percent in August from the same month a year ago, boosted by strength in service and commerce industries, the central bank said on Friday.

The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, was in line with a Reuters forecast of a 3.2 percent increase.

Compared with July, economic activity was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Santiago Bureau)