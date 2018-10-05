FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chile economic activity up 3.2 pct y/y in August

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity rose 3.2 percent in August from the same month a year ago, boosted by strength in service and commerce industries, the central bank said on Friday.

The IMACEC economic activity index, encompassing about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, was in line with a Reuters forecast of a 3.2 percent increase.

Compared with July, economic activity was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Santiago Bureau)

