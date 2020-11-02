Chile's economic activity down 5.3% in September - cenbank

SANTIAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity sank 5.3% in September from the same month a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday, an improvement on previous months as the world’s no. 1 copper producer emerged from the worst period of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Andean country’s IMACEC economic activity index , which encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures, ordinarily sees a bounce in September as its citizens celebrate the annual independence holidays. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Alison Williams)