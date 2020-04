SANTIAGO, April 1 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity grew 2.7% in February from a year ago, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The bank’s IMACEC economic activity index rose 0.6% compared to the previous month, as the country bounced back from five months of mass protests.

The index encompasses about 90% of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Andrew Heavens)