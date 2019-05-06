Chile's economic activity up 1.9 pct in March as mining lags

SANTIAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chile’s economic activity rose 1.9 percent in March from the same month a year ago, its central bank said on Monday, as mining output continued to lag in the world’s top copper producer.

The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.

Mining activity in March declined 2.1 percent compared with the same month in 2018, as Chile’s sprawling mining industry continues to confront declining ore grades at its largest deposits.

Compared with February, economic activity was down a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Paul Simao)