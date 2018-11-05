UPDATE 1-Chile economic activity up 2.3 pct year over year in September

(Adds detail on mining activity, previous month comparison.)

SANTIAGO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Chilean economic activity rose 2.3 percent in September from the same month a year ago, its worst showing in the past year, the central bank said on Monday.

Mining activity in Chile, the world’s top copper miner, decreased 2.0 percent year over year, but was counter-balanced by an increase in the services sector.

Compared with August, economic activity was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent.

The IMACEC economic activity index encompasses about 90 percent of the economy tallied in gross domestic product figures.