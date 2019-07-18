Chile central bank holds key rate steady at 2.5%

SANTIAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank said on Thursday that it would keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 2.5%, in line with market expectations.

Chile’s central bank had unexpectedly cut interest rates by 50 basis points in June as the world’s top copper producer grapples with an increasingly sluggish economy that has suffered amid global trade tensions.

The South American country is expected to hold its benchmark rate steady until at least September, according to a monthly poll of 59 traders earlier this month. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Adam Jourdan, editing by G Crosse)