Central Bank says Chile's financial system not significantly disrupted

SANTIAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - Chile’s financial system has experienced “unusual stress and volatility” but no major episodes of disruption, its central bank said in a financial stability report published on Wednesday.

The report said the risk probability had been raised for the system and the scenario would test the resilience of the country’s institutions, the depth of its financial markets, the margins of its productive industry and its ability to mitigate external shocks.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said its managing director would recommend approval of Chile’s request for a two-year, $23.8 billion flexible credit line to help the world’s largest copper producer face the dual challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and a massive drop in commodity prices. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing; editing by John Stonestreet)