Chile central bank cuts growth, inflation forecast for 2019

SANTIAGO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank slashed its 2019 economic growth forecast to 2.25 to 2.75 percent from a previous forecast of 2.75 to 3.50 percent in its quarterly IPoM report on Wednesday.

In the IPoM report, the bank revised slightly down its 2019 year-end inflation forecast to 2.7 percent from its previous forecast of 2.8 percent.

Inflation has dragged in the world’s top copper exporter in recent months, prompting the central bank to slash interest rates twice since June.