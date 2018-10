SANTIAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chile’s economy will grow 4.1 percent in 2018, Chile’s finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday, while inflation this year and next is expected to close at 3 percent.

Larrain said the price of copper - Chile’s top export - was expected to average $3 per pound in 2018. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)