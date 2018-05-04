Chile says to slash $4.6 bln from budget over four years

SANTIAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - Chile’s new government will slash $1.15 billion from its budget in 2018 and a total of $4.6 billion between 2018 and 2021, in an effort to return the country to “fiscal responsibility,” finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.

Conservative President Sebastian Pinera took office in early March, calling for a return to fiscal equilibrium after inheriting a larger than expected deficit from center-left predecessor and former President Michelle Bachelet.