FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 4, 2018 / 4:17 PM / in an hour

Chile says to slash $4.6 bln from budget over four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - Chile’s new government will slash $1.15 billion from its budget in 2018 and a total of $4.6 billion between 2018 and 2021, in an effort to return the country to “fiscal responsibility,” finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday.

Conservative President Sebastian Pinera took office in early March, calling for a return to fiscal equilibrium after inheriting a larger than expected deficit from center-left predecessor and former President Michelle Bachelet.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.