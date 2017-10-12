FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile September inflation 'surprised everyone' -central bank president
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 2 days ago

Chile September inflation 'surprised everyone' -central bank president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chilean Central Bank President Mario Marcel told Reuters that consumer prices falling 0.2 percent in September “surprised everyone” and the bank would analyze whether the data would alter the pace of prices converging toward its 3 percent inflation target.

Marcel, who was appointed a year ago, said in an interview on Thursday that economic expectations had been improving for more than half a year but that business expectations had been a bit more volatile. He said there were no major macroeconomic constraints for the Chilean economy, with net debt close to 0. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.