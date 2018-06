SANTIAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Chile will set a goal of reducing the country’s fiscal deficit by 0.2 percent of gross domestic product per year through 2022, finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday, as it moves to tame a larger than expected deficit inherited from its predecessor.

Larrain added that the government expected a fiscal deficit of 1.8 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood)