SANTIAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - Chile’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it would modify its dollar sales operation with a plan to auction up to $500 million weekly in April.

The ministry said it had so far sold $2.6 billion of a planned $9.4 bln for 2020.

The measure comes as the Chilean peso hits record lows amid uncertainty in the markets about the impact on the global economy of the spread of the coronavirus. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)