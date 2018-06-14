FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 1:14 PM / in 7 hours

Chile's Central Bank boosts forecasts for growth, inflation in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 14 (Reuters) - Chile’s Central Bank said in its quarterly IPoM report on Thursday that it had revised up its forecasts for growth amid an increase in investment and consumption that would also likely boost inflation in the South American nation.

In the report, the bank said it expected GDP growth to fall within a range of 3.25 to 4.0 percent for 2018, up from its previous forecast of 3.0 to 4.0 percent. The bank also revised upward its projection for inflation to 2.8 pct in 2018, up from a previous estimate of 2.3 pct. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

