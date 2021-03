SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank said on Wednesday the economy would grow 6% to 7% in 2021, a greater expansion than previously predicted, buoyed by one of the world´s most successful vaccination drives.

The bank predicted average annual consumer prices in the world’s top copper producer would rise 3.4% in 2021, according to its Ipom quarterly economic report. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Andrew Heavens)