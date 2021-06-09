Chile's central bank says economy to grow 8.5% to 9.5% in 2021

SANTIAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - Chile’s central bank said on Wednesday the economy would grow 8.5% to 9.5% in 2021, a greater expansion than previously predicted, buoyed by the injection of a fresh round of stimulus and the recent passage of a third withdrawal from private pension funds.

The bank predicted average annual consumer prices in the world’s top copper producer would rise 3.9% in 2021, according to its Ipom quarterly economic report. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero)