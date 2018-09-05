FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chile's Central Bank scales up GDP, investment, inflation outlook

Antonio De la Jara

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Chile’s Central Bank has scaled up its GDP outlook to between 4.0 and 4.5 percent for 2018 from a previous projection of 3.25 to 4 percent, accompanied by gradually rising inflation, it said on Wednesday.

The bank said its optimism flowed from an economic growth rate of 4.8 percent in the first half of the year, and despite global turbulence caused by the U.S.-China trade war which has seen a drop in the peso and copper price.

The bank also predicted that domestic demand would grow to by 4.6 percent in 2018, then 3.7 percent in 2019, and investment rise by 5.0 percent in 2018 and 4.5 percent in 2019. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; writing by Aislinn Laing)

