REFILE-Chilean government revises 2021 GDP growth up 1.5 points to 7.5%

By Fabian Cambero

1 Min Read

(Removes extra word in first paragraph)

SANTIAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Chile’s government on Monday revised upwards its projection for 2021 economic growth to 7.5% for 2021, from 6% previously.

The country’s budget office saw inflation hitting 3.7% in 2021, up from a previous estimate of 3.4%, and the copper price averaging $4.11 per pound in 2021, up from a previous projection of $3.99 per pound. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero, writing by Aislinn Laing)

