Chile stock index slips more than 1 pct after first-round vote
November 20, 2017 / 12:42 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Chile stock index slips more than 1 pct after first-round vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chile’s stock index slipped more than 1 percent in early trading on Monday after conservative billionaire Sebastian Pinera garnered less support than expected in the country’s first round presidential election.

Chileans voted for a successor to outgoing center-left President Michelle Bachelet on Sunday. While Pinera will move on to a Dec. 17 runoff against center-left Alejandro Guillier, the race is now seen as tighter than previously forecast.

Reporting By Felipe Iturrieta Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

