August 1, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Chile retailer Falabella says to purchase Linio for $138 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Chilean retailer Falabella said on Wednesday it had purchased Latin American e-commerce company Linio for $138 million, adding in a regulatory filing that it was seeking $800 million in financing to put toward the acquisition and other investments.

Linio, founded in 2012, sells products from shoes to smartphones in eight countries in Latin America.

Santiago-headquartered Falabella, whose operations include department stores, supermarkets, home improvement centers, malls and financial services, operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Uruguay. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

