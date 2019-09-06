Chile inflation up 0.2% in August, annual inflation still lagging

SANTIAGO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Chile consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in August, the government’s official statistics agency said on Friday, boosted by a slight rise in food prices but balanced by a fall in the telecoms sector.

Annual inflation rose 2.3 percent in the 12 month period, remaining near the bottom of the central bank’s target range as the country’s dominant mining sector continues to lag.

The central bank earlier this week revised down its 2019 year-end inflation forecast to 2.7%, from a previous prediction of 2.8%. Concerns over lagging inflation and a still sputtering economy prompted the bank to twice slash interest rates since June.