UPDATE 1-Chile inflation hit low end of 2017 target -government

(Adds details on indicator, rates) SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation for the full year of 2017 was 2.3 percent, within the central bank's target range of 2 percent to 4 percent and the lowest in five years, the government said on Monday. The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in December, below market expectations of 0.18 percent. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, was also 0.1 percent in December. Traders polled in late December said they expected the central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate at 2.50 percent over the next six months. A poll of analysts in mid December, however, said the bank would likely raise the rate to 2.75 percent in 2018. Consultancy Capital Economics said in a report on Monday that "inflation bottomed out in September at 1.5 percent ... and is now on the rise." However, it said there is still a "reasonable chance" of further monetary easing in the next three to six months. December Reuters November December 12 months 2017 Poll 2017 2016 through December CPI +0.1 +0.18 +0.1 -0.2 +2.3 (pct) (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)