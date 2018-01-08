FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Chile inflation hit low end of 2017 target -government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds details on indicator, rates)
    SANTIAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Chile's inflation for the full
year of 2017 was 2.3 percent, within the central bank's target
range of 2 percent to 4 percent and the lowest in five years,
the government said on Monday.
    The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in
December, below market expectations of 0.18 percent. Core
inflation, which excludes food and energy prices,
was also 0.1 percent in December.
    Traders polled in late December said they expected the
central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate at 2.50 percent
over the next six months. A poll of analysts in mid December,
however, said the bank would likely raise the rate to 2.75
percent in 2018.
    Consultancy Capital Economics said in a report on Monday
that "inflation bottomed out in September at 1.5 percent ... and
is now on the rise." However, it said there is still a
"reasonable chance" of further monetary easing in the next three
to six months. 
       
          December     Reuters   November   December   12 months
             2017       Poll       2017       2016      through
                                                        December
   CPI       +0.1       +0.18      +0.1       -0.2       +2.3 
  (pct)                                                
 
 (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

