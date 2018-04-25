LATAM Airlines extends flight cancellations due to crew strike

SANTIAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - LAN Express, a subsidiary of the LATAM Airlines group, said on Wednesday it was extending until May 2 a plan to cancel or reschedule flights in Chile and other South American destinations due to a cabin crew strike.

The LATAM unit had already adjusted flight itineraries through April 28, but extended the changes by four more days as the company and workers demanding contract improvements remained far apart.

The strike now in its 16th day has led to the cancellation of almost 2,000 flights and affected some 350,000 passengers.

LATAM apologized for inconveniences to its passengers in a Wednesday statement.

LATAM was created in 2012 through a merger of Chile’s LAN and Brazil’s TAM. The company, headquartered in Santiago, has operating units in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru. (Reporting by Antonio De la Jara; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler)