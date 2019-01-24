Regulatory News - Americas
January 24, 2019 / 9:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chile strikes deal with lithium miner Albemarle in contract dispute

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chile state development agency Corfo said on Thursday it reached a deal with world top lithium miner Albemarle Corp in a long-running contract dispute and would not file a previously threatened arbitration suit against the U.S-based producer.

The dispute centered around a contract term that requires Albemarle to provide as much as 25 percent of its annual production of lithium at a discount to companies seeking to produce battery metals within Chile. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below