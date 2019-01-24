Chile strikes deal with lithium miner Albemarle in contract dispute

SANTIAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chile state development agency Corfo said on Thursday it reached a deal with world top lithium miner Albemarle Corp in a long-running contract dispute and would not file a previously threatened arbitration suit against the U.S-based producer.

The dispute centered around a contract term that requires Albemarle to provide as much as 25 percent of its annual production of lithium at a discount to companies seeking to produce battery metals within Chile. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood Editing by Tom Brown)