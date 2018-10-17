Chilean gov't to seek international arbitration over Albemarle contract

SANTIAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Chilean government said on Wednesday it would seek international arbitration over what it alleged was the failure of lithium miner Albemarle Corp to adhere to the terms of a contract drawn up in 2016.

The state development agency Corfo said Albemarle had failed to reply to an agreement to supply a preferential price offer for as much of 25 per cent of its annual production to companies seeking to produce battery materials within Chile. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Peter Cooney)