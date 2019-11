SANTIAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chile’s SQM, the world’s No. 2 producer of lithium, said its profits had plunged again in the third quarter on sagging prices for the key battery metal and softer-than-expected demand this year from China.

Profits sank 27.5% to $60.5 million in the third quarter quarter, from $83.5 million a year earlier, the company reported late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Edmund Blair)