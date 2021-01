FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the brine pools and processing areas of the Soquimich (SQM) lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 10, 2013.REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Shareholders of the Chilean miner SQM voted on Friday to OK a plan to raise $1.1 billion through the sale of common stock to help underwrite an ambitious expansion of its lithium, nitrate and iodine operations, a company spokesperson said.